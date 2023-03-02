Chiefs planning conversations with Chris Jones, Frank Clark about contracts

Getty Images

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl a little more than two weeks ago, but thoughts have already shifted from winning a title to how the team is going to look when it gets back on the field.

For General Manager Brett Veach, that process will include thinking about options involving defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark. Both players are set have cap numbers north of $28 million in 2023 and their lack of guaranteed salaries mean that the Chiefs would gain significant cap room if they were to move on this offseason.

Those would be significant losses for the defense, so Veach is looking at other possibilities. He said this week that he’ll meet with Clark’s agents about “seeing if we can work something out that makes sense for both parties” and that he plans a similar conversation about a possible extension for Jones.

“We’ll certainly have conversations with Chris and his agents,” Veach said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Doing something with Chris would make sense for us, and I think Chris will want to stay here and retire a Chief.”

A Jones extension would free up money that could be used to help the team hold onto Clark, but things may not wind up working out that way. As Veach noted, he thought the team would work things out with Tyreek Hill when he left the Combine and Hill wound up being traded to the Dolphins a short time later.