Dan Campbell: If anyone can get things turned around in Denver, it’s Sean Payton

Getty Images

Dan Campbell spent a lot of his playing and coaching career around Sean Payton, most recently as the Saints’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach from 2016-2020.

So Campbell knows plenty about what Payton is capable of as a head coach.

At the Combine this week, Campbell said Payton returning to lead the Broncos did not surprise him.

“I felt like he just needed a breather, he needed a change of scenery. I had a feeling he would be back,” Campbell said in his press conference. “I didn’t know when that was going to be, but I would say this, he looks rejuvenated. He definitely looks rejuvenated.

“So, if anybody can get that thing turned around there it’s him.”

Payton has a tough job in fixing the Broncos, starting with quarterback Russell Wilson. But his extensive experience with crafting strong offenses should at least put Denver in a better position to win more games in 2023.