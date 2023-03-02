George Paton: I think Russell Wilson has moved forward; we’ve all moved forward

March 2, 2023
With Sean Payton in place as head coach, the Broncos are moving forward with Russell Wilson.

Wilson’s struggles in 2022 were well-documented. And the quarterback’s massive contract extension made it particularly impractical to move on after that year.

So, the architect of the trade that brought Wilson to Denver said this week that everyone is ready to turn the page to 2023.

“I think Russ has moved forward. We’ve all moved forward,” General Manager George Paton said at his Combine press conference. “We’ve talked about last year and it’s been well-documented. It didn’t go our way. It wasn’t all his fault. We’re all to blame, you know, and we have to improve.

“We have to move on. With Sean here, with our new staff, I think we will.”

Wilson completed a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He rushed for 277 yards with three touchdowns.

5 responses to “George Paton: I think Russell Wilson has moved forward; we’ve all moved forward

  1. Translation: We know Russ sucks, but I’m hoping Sean Payton can save my job by fixing my mistake.

  4. They’re moving forward because the important thing about moving foward is go forward by moving in a forward direction.

  5. “We’re all to blame…” Especially you, George, for signing Wilson to that ridiculous deal.

