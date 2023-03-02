George Toma: Super Bowl LVII field was overwatered

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2023, 9:59 AM EST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
Getty Images

In the pilot episode of Seinfeld, Jerry explains to George that, when it comes to laundry, you can’t over dry and you can’t over wet. Football fields (spoiler alert) are not laundry.

George Toma recently explained to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that the Super Bowl LVII playing surface was slick and slippery because NFL field director Ed Magnan overwatered the grass, and that he rolled the portable turf into the stadium before it was dry.

“So what he does,” Toma said of Magnan, “he waters the hell out of it and puts it right into the stadium and that’s it. Never sees sunlight again. He can’t do that.”

Toma also pointed to the tarp that was on the field for too long, giving it (per Toma) a “rotten smell.” Toma likewise complained that Magnan didn’t put enough sand on the field.

“He sanded it two weeks too late,” Toma said. “He had only one sanding. He should have had two or three sandings, but he didn’t do shit. And that was it. And not only that, he didn’t take care of it. He wouldn’t listen to anybody.”

The NFL circled the wagons, as it always does, when questions emerged about the quality of the field.

For the 94-year-old Toma, his time working with the NFL is over.

“I can’t take it anymore,” Toma said. “Me and the league are finished. They can’t tell me what to do anymore. We’re done.”

Through it all, the Eagles haven’t complained. We recently tried to get G.M. Howie Roseman to sound off about it, given that it took steam out of the team’s pass rush. He continues to say the field was the same for both teams.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “George Toma: Super Bowl LVII field was overwatered

  1. Andy Reid hinted at this in his interview the other day. He said that the kickers had been on the field two days before and said it was fine. Crazy to think that an overzealous irrigator almost ruined the biggest game of the year.

  3. Grass needs water. This is why you should have paid attention in school instead of just playing football.

  7. “Grass needs water. This is why you should have paid attention in school instead of just playing football.” Toma has been the AMerican sporting world’s premier authority in sports turf for over 60 years. He has “owned” management of every Super Bowl field…until this year. He’s not some former jock. He also doesn’t make cheap snarky comments regarding things about which he knows nothing.

  8. I wonder what the qualifications are to manage an nfl field… Perhaps someone with NHL rink experience.

    Too bad nflpa didn’t have players rank worst fields

  9. Getting old is generally not much fun. One of the good things is that you don’t care any more about what other people think, so you’re free to speak the truth – as you see it, anyway.

  10. There well may be no one associated with professional sports in the US who knows more about turf than George Toma. He says it, take it to the bank.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.