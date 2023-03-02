Jalen Carter was booked and released on Wednesday night

Getty Images

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter surrendered to police in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.

Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in relation to a car crash that killed Carter’s college teammate Devin Willock and football team staff member Chandler LeCroy in January. Carter said in a statement on Wednesday that he would leave the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in order to “answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented.”

Athens-Clarke County Jail records show that Carter was booked at 11:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday night and that he was released at 11:49 p.m. He posted bonds totaling $4,000 before being released.

Carter, who said he believes he will be fully exonerated, is one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class and has been widely projected to be a top-five pick, although those predictions came before the criminal charges were known.