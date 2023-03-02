Jon Weeks re-signs with Texans

Posted by Charean Williams on March 2, 2023, 3:35 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Houston Texans
Getty Images

The Texans have re-signed long snapper Jon Weeks to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the deal is worth $1.65 million and includes $153,000 to sign.

Weeks, 37, is the team’s longest-tenured player, having arrived in 2010. He has never missed a game, playing a franchise-record 210 consecutive games.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015.

In 2022, Weeks made six special teams tackles, the third-most in his career.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, punter Cameron Johnston and Weeks all are scheduled to become free agents in 2024.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.