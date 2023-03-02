Kevin O’Connell: Just scratching the surface of where we can go with Justin Jefferson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2023, 9:59 AM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is eligible for a contract extension and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said this week that the team views getting something done as a “high priority” this offseason.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t delve into contract details when he spoke to reporters from the Scouting Combine on Wednesday, but he did underline some of the reasons why the Vikings are so interested in securing a future with Jefferson. O’Connell noted Jefferson’s “unbelievable talent” and his growth as a leader while saying he sees the potential for even bigger things in 2023 and beyond.

“He takes it very seriously how much people and young kids look up to him. And I just watch the way he carries himself every single day and week, and to say I’m excited about coaching Justin for a really long time is an understatement,” O’Connell said, via the team’s website. “As crazy as it sounds, leading the league in yards and receptions, I really think he and I have really just scratched the surface of where we want to go as an offense — and particularly with him as our premier receiver.”

There’s no downplaying Jefferson’s importance to the Vikings and that’s going to lead to a very big contract at some point in the near future.

4 responses to “Kevin O’Connell: Just scratching the surface of where we can go with Justin Jefferson

  1. JJ gets compared to Moss all the time, except in one key stat.

    First three years of each:

    JJ 26 TD’s.
    Moss: 43.

    And moss did it with HOF’er Chris Carter on the other side bleeding red zone targets. AND with three different (four technically) QB’s.

    JJ is a great receiver. But he’s just not “break the salary cap” great. No receiver is.

  2. I really think he and I have really just scratched the surface of where we want to go as an offense — and particularly with him as our premier receiver.”
    ++++++
    JJ has been vocal enough that teams will double him constantly, and he let slip how he doesn’t appreciate the physicality so teams will look to grind him down. Just as likely JJ regresses.

  3. JJ is good but he was poor at the end of the season. He’s not good enough to beat good corners, I’ve been saying it since he was a rookie. Id still take Davonte, tyreek, diggs, chase, brown, and Hopkins over him because those guys beat press coverage. Jefferson also doesn’t get into the endzone very much. Those guys do. I wouldn’t resign him this offseason and I’d trade him next offseason while he has sky ticket value and we move on from Kirk, and he just doesn’t give off a vibe that he wants to be in MN long term. He’s too Hollywood for MN. And he wants no part of a QB rebuild after Kirk leaves.

  4. Pay The Man!!!
    After all, it’s all you got.

    Also, now that personnel moves have to be cleared by Jefferson himself, there should be a good amount of pressure on Kwesi to get these 4 upcoming draft picks right.
    Good luck with all that. 😉

