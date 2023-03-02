Kevin O’Connell: Lewis Cine is in a great spot right now

San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings drafted safety Lewis Cine with the 32nd overall choice in the 2022 draft. He played only two defensive snaps and 34 on special teams in three games before a compound fracture of his lower left leg.

The broken tibia and fibula and dislocated ankle required surgery at the Cleveland Clinic London before he could travel home.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on Cine’s recovery, which hit exactly five months Thursday.

“Lewis is in a great spot right now,” O’Connell said. “He’s well ahead of his rehab process. I see him [every day]. It’s unique to see a player every single day this time of year at the facility, but that’s been Lew. Been in my office a bunch, asking, ‘Hey, when do we get started? Have you set the schedule for OTAs? What’s training camp going to be like?’ I said, ‘Just hold on, man. We’re going to be just fine.’ But he’s doing a great job, really excited about Lewis and his mental growth through how he handled adversity of that injury, stay connected with his teammates, and ultimately hopefully this is just going to be a small bump in a great road to Lew becoming the player he’s going to become.”

Camryn Bynum, a fourth-round pick in 2021, beat out Cine for a starting job at safety last offseason. But with the Vikings’ secondary a work in progress, Cine will get a chance to compete for a starting job this offseason.

6 responses to “Kevin O’Connell: Lewis Cine is in a great spot right now

  2. This is great news! Sounds like the attitude is in the right place. Wishing him all the best!

  3. With his physical traits, intelligence, and pedigree, he should be an elite safety for years. He didn’t look like that in training camp, and now he has to come back from a major injury. Let’s hope it works out this year because he could be a great piece in Flores’ defense.

  5. I hope things are going well for him. He he didn’t look good even preinjury. I’m still annoyed they didn’t take Kyle Hamilton when he fell right to them. I worry that they were trying to outsmart everybody. Currently, that draft class looks less than good. I know it’s too early to tell.

