Ohio State’s Zach Harrison sat out combine drills Thursday after tweaking hamstring

Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison did not participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. Expectations were high for him to post top workout numbers in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump.

He told Charles Davis of NFL Network that he tweaked his hamstring last Monday and plans to work out at Ohio State’s Pro Day on March 22.

Harrison measured 6 foot, 5 1/2 inches, weighed 274 pounds and his 36 1/4-inch arms were the longest of any defensive player at the combine since 2014. He also has a wingspan of 85 1/2 inches.

He had nine passes defensed, 24 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his four seasons in Columbus.

Harrison hinted in his Wednesday media availability that he wouldn’t participate in drills when asked what would make this week a success for him.

“I really want to do well in my interviews,” Harrison said. “I’ve played a lot of football at Ohio State so a lot of teams know my athletic profile and what I can do on the field. I just want to let teams know the person I am.”

Harrison said whoever drafts him is getting a “playmaker” and a “leader in the locker room.”