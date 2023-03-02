Potential Bears stadium at Arlington Park creates gridlock concerns

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2023, 1:17 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears may be building a new stadium not in Chicago. The place that would be hosting the Bears would need to be ready for the onslaught of vehicles on game days.

Via the Daily Herald, a Wednesday “state of the village” address in Palatine, Illinois included concerns regarding traffic resulting from a new Bears stadium.

“I can just assure everybody in this room that this is not something we take lightly,” Mayor Jim Schwantz said. “We’re not just (saying), ‘Put the stadium up, we can’t wait for it, it’s the greatest thing ever.'”

“It could bring our community to complete gridlock,” Village Manager Reid Ottesen added. “And our residents wouldn’t be able to get where they need to go. Our police and fire would not be able to get to calls on time.”

It means that more money will be needed to upgrade the facilities in Palatine.

“It’s going to be $1 billion that has to go into the infrastructure to [address] the road network, the water system, the sewer systems, the retention — we don’t want more flooding,” Ottesen said.

But they do want more money. And it takes money to make money. With the money to host a stadium, they’ll all make plenty.

The question is how little Palatine will have to pay. Schwantz and Ottesen want the citizens to bear none of the burden.

And they shouldn’t. This should be a financial windfall for the village, not a burden. It will be burden enough to have all those extra people around for the various events the stadium would be hosting.

11 responses to “Potential Bears stadium at Arlington Park creates gridlock concerns

  1. “The bears are ruining this suburban lakeside community!” – Lake Tahoe residents

  2. OMG what a joke. There are over half a million people living within 5 miles of this location. The area roadways are already built for high traffic capacity. Palatine is on the opposite side of the expressway from the stadium property, so the “gridlock” that occurs on a dozen Sundays a year would happen on the other side.
    As for flooding, the majority of the property is already paved or built with impermeable surface. Any new development would have to adhere to current storm water codes, which would actually improve flooding issues. And water & sewer facilities for the property, which is in the incorporated limits of Arlington Heights, would not in any way affect Palatine, which is a completely separate municipality.
    Sounds like another craven pol who appeals to the low-information crowd.

  3. Palatine is northwest of Arlington Heights Road.
    They may see some added traffic on Northwest Highway, but it would not seem like much.
    The area directly around Arlington Race Track (Route 53/Euclid/New Wilke and a small section of Northwest Highway that is immediately north) should need improvements.

    This sounds like Palatine wants infrastructure improvements and the Bears to pick up the tab.

  4. How did Arlington Racetrack handle the auto traffic during its entire racing season? It is not a new problem for the location, only an amplification.

  5. This should not be a surprise to anyone. It happens every time they want to drop huge stadiums into any outer suburb that doesn’t have the transportation infrastructure to handle it. Sure there may be a major interstate that passes by, but then what? Local roads cannot handle the traffic and there is a lack of public transit to take any of the traffic away. In the DC area, Fed Ex Field was an access nightmare when opened (though traffic has eased a bit with some transit improvements and lower attendance in recent years), even inside the Beltway. Now that they are talking about a replacement they are looking at sites in Virginia as far out as Dumfries (25 miles outside the Beltway, down always jammed I-95), once Snyder is out. I’m sure others can add examples of poorly planned locations that, in addition to the massive costs of the new stadiums, require massive infrastructure improvements to make them even minimally accessible. Absolute insanity.

  7. They should’ve moved to Gary, Indiana and built a stadium right off the I-80/94.

  8. I have spent a decent amount of time up in this part of Illinois for work and am also trying to figure out how all this would work.

  9. Many people have already brought this up but the lunkheads in the bears front office paid no attention…might as well make them the Lake Geneva Bears, Wisconsin could use a team that’s in a place people want to go

  10. The Palatine mayor is a joke. There are only ten or 11 Bears games per year. Sure there will be some other events. I am certain he never worried about gridlock at Soldier’s Field, a location much harder to get to and from than the race track site. In the good old days, Arlington Race Course could draw in the 20k plus range and hosted a lot more events than the new stadium ever will. And get this, the race track is not in Palatine. Perhaps some acreage on the overall site is.

  11. Yes, surely the Bears games are the only events which draw a lot of people anywhere besides downtown Chicago.

    Have you ever driven to Soldier Field for a game? It’s… bad.

