Referee Jerome Boger retires from the NFL

Getty Images

The NFL will be losing an experienced referee ahead of the 2023 season.

The league announced that Jerome Boger is retiring. Boger entered the league as a line judge in 2004 and was named a referee ahead of the 2006 season.

Boger worked one Super Bowl — XLVII in New Orleans between the Ravens and 49ers — and six other postseason games during his NFL career.

Boger is the only referee to announce his retirement since the end of the 2022 season, but nine other officials will be stepping down. That group includes a pair of brothers — down judge Jerry Bergman and line judge Jeff Bergman — as well as line judge Walt Coleman IV, back judge Steven Patrick, down judge Mark Hittner, field judge Michael Banks, side judge Jeff Lamberth, back judge Keith Ferguson, and back judge Perry Paganelli.