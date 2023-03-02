Referee Jerome Boger retires from the NFL

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars
The NFL will be losing an experienced referee ahead of the 2023 season.

The league announced that Jerome Boger is retiring. Boger entered the league as a line judge in 2004 and was named a referee ahead of the 2006 season.

Boger worked one Super Bowl — XLVII in New Orleans between the Ravens and 49ers — and six other postseason games during his NFL career.

Boger is the only referee to announce his retirement since the end of the 2022 season, but nine other officials will be stepping down. That group includes a pair of brothers — down judge Jerry Bergman and line judge Jeff Bergman — as well as line judge Walt Coleman IV, back judge Steven Patrick, down judge Mark Hittner, field judge Michael Banks, side judge Jeff Lamberth, back judge Keith Ferguson, and back judge Perry Paganelli.

20 responses to “Referee Jerome Boger retires from the NFL

  1. Great news!

    Now, someone dose him with some truth syrum so we can learn about how deep these games go in terms of Goodell instruction before games are played.

  3. Sixteen years is impressive. That man made some of the worst calls I’ve ever seen

  6. Worth about a 10% drop in bad calls next year…Every time I see this guy and Vinovich I think, yeah officiating is a hard job but g-d@mn

  8. The level of NFL officiating immediately just got better. Bogar was awful. Addition by subtraction.

  10. He earned 6 postseason games in 19 years? Must have been very low rated every year.

  12. Good riddance. One of the worst officials ever – he was so bad he would make up penalties that even the TV announcers couldn’t see.

  14. Weird people celebrating like they’re going to replace him with someone better.

  17. They should all retire and start from scratch. The replacements were better than these overpaid, underworked pretenders.

  18. Good, amazing how someone so worthless at their job hasn’t been fired before then. Well, except weather people.

Leave a Reply

