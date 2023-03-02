Report: Jaguars are expected to use franchise tag on Evan Engram

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2023, 12:42 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Tight end Evan Engram said recently that he and the Jaguars have had positive conversations about a new contract, but it doesn’t look like they are going to pay off in a new deal before next Tuesday.

That’s the deadline for the Jaguars to use their franchise tag and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are expected to do that in order to keep Engram from hitting the open market. Engram would be in line for a $11.345 million salary under the terms of the tag and the two sides would have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars as a free agent last year. He set personal bests with 73 catches and 766 yards while helping the Jags to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Assuming Engram returns, the Jaguars will have their top three receivers back as wideouts Christian Kirk and Zay Jones remain in the fold. They also hope to have Calvin Ridley reinstated from suspension in time to join the group next season.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Jaguars are expected to use franchise tag on Evan Engram

  1. He was solid and an important piece in the Jags’ offense. Glad to see him resurrect his career.

  2. Questionable decision. Leaves them with very little cap space in FA unless they restructure a bunch more deals and release Shaquille Griffin. With Dalton Schultz, Mike Gisecki, Austin Hooper, Hayden Hurst all free agents, and a loaded TE draft class, I’m not sure I’m paying Evan Engram over $11 million this year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.