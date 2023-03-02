Jalen Carter back at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned to Athens, Georgia to be booked on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on Wednesday night, but it was reportedly a brief stay.

According to multiple reports that PFT has confirmed, Carter has returned to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday. Carter was booked and released after posting a $4,000 bond on Wednesday night.

Carter’s agents announced that he would not be working out ahead of the warrant for his arrest on charges related to the January car crash that killed Carter’s Georgia teammate Devin Willock and football team staff member Chandler LeCroy. He is expected to meet with teams and do other activities before the Combine is over.

Per a league source, those meetings with teams will include discussion of the charges that Carter faces and he will not decline to answer questions on advice of counsel. Those conversations will join the ongoing legal process in helping to determine how much they impact the standing of a player who has been pegged as a likely top-five pick this year.