Jalen Carter back at Scouting Combine

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned to Athens, Georgia to be booked on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on Wednesday night, but it was reportedly a brief stay.

According to multiple reports that PFT has confirmed, Carter has returned to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday. Carter was booked and released after posting a $4,000 bond on Wednesday night.

Carter’s agents announced that he would not be working out ahead of the warrant for his arrest on charges related to the January car crash that killed Carter’s Georgia teammate Devin Willock and football team staff member Chandler LeCroy. He is expected to meet with teams and do other activities before the Combine is over.

Per a league source, those meetings with teams will include discussion of the charges that Carter faces and he will not decline to answer questions on advice of counsel. Those conversations will join the ongoing legal process in helping to determine how much they impact the standing of a player who has been pegged as a likely top-five pick this year.

14 responses to “Jalen Carter back at Scouting Combine

  1. Georgia’s defensive players are earning quite a reputation. Look at the three guys the Packers drafted, all three have had unfortunate moments with maturity/decisions/etc. The defensive end who is going to prison for rapes, now this. Weird. Hopefully it’s just a brief phase with some of their guys. Not much NFL success for the guys coming out the past few years despite the college success.

  2. This will not impact his draft position at all. Had this news come out the morning of the draft, maybe, but the dust will settle, and life will move on. Hopefully the loss of friends will make him consider driving more safely in the future.

  3. This is starting to rival the Brett Favre watch. I hope poor little Ian isn’t lurking around airports following Jalens private jet flight plan.

  4. How is this possible? he literally killed 2 people because of his actions. So he gets out like nothing ever happened?

  5. Don’t legally gamble on sports, don’t jump in the Salvation Army kettle, and make sure that you wear your socks correctly. Otherwise you can pretty much do anything and you’ll be ok with the NFL.

  7. Hope Peter King posts an article in FMIA which focuses on the 2 lives lost and how DWI has affects everyone involved. It’s tragic and sad.

  9. Whatever team ultimately drafts this guy is going to face serious backlash.

    I have no idea if at some point and time he has said anything along the lines of remorse or condolences, but haven’t read anything like that over the last couple days.

    Whether he was at fault, partial or full, for the accident or not, he left the scene of an accident with obvious injuries. There is zero chance I would invest a pick and hand over several millions dollars to him. Zero chance.

  11. Only in the NFL is it acceptable to be responsible for the deaths of multiple people but if you gamble on a game you have absolutely no involvement in you are suspended for a year!

  12. THe right thing to do would be to tell him to sit this one out, take care of his legal situation, and then give us a call. But this is the NFL, where doing the right thing is specifically prohibited in the bylaws.

  13. Don’t know why he isn’t being charged with leaving the scene of an accident, maybe they will charge later. However, if he was drunk, which seems likely since he was apparently at the same club as the others who were drunk; then leaving the scene was unfortunately his best option. He may have been charged with DUI manslaughter or something like that. As it is, I don’t know how these charges are misdemeanors, I always thought or assumed that street racing was a felony. Maybe it’s just Georgia.

  14. That bodycam footage of a cop asking him not to speed a month before the crash won’t help his draft stock or his future – sometimes just stop at fooling once

Leave a Reply

