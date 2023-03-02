Report: Jason Taylor to coach defensive ends at University of Miami

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2023, 5:46 PM EST
NFL: DEC 03 Broncos at Dolphins
Getty Images

Defensive ends at the University of Miami are going to be tutored by a Pro Football Hall of Famer this season.

The Miami Herald reports that Jason Taylor has accepted a job as the defensive ends coach for the Hurricanes. Taylor was a defensive analyst on head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff last season.

Taylor replaces Rod Harris, who took a job on DeMeco Ryan’s staff with the Texans.

Taylor spent 13 of his 15 years as an NFL player in Miami as a member of the Dolphins. Taylor was a three-time All-Pro and the defensive player of the year in 2006. He retired with 139.5 sacks and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Report: Jason Taylor to coach defensive ends at University of Miami

  2. Should be a great coach – he was a great DE. Only wish he wore a Bills uniform for his career as he always seemed to wreak havoc on us & just about everyone else he played against!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.