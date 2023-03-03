Bryce Young expects to weigh “in the 200-pound range”

Posted by Charean Williams on March 3, 2023, 9:42 AM EST
NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combine
Getty Images

One of the most anticipated height and weight measurements ever at the NFL Scouting Combine will come Saturday. That’s when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, potentially the No. 1 overall selection, will step on the scale and stand against the wall.

Alabama listed Young at 6 foot, but he is believed to be around 5-10 1/2.

Young repeatedly has downplayed — no pun intended — height concerns. He, of course, didn’t have any problems with that in college in going 23-4 as a starter with 8,356 passing yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

“Again, I’ve been this size, respectively, my whole life,” Young said Friday. “I know who I am. I know what I can do. For me, I think it’s fair. Everyone can speculate and ask whatever questions are necessary, but I’m going to continue to control what I can control. I’m going to keep working my hardest and put myself in good position. I’m confident in myself. I know what I can do. I’m just excited to get to that next level.”

Alabama listed Young’s weight at 194 pounds, which was believed to be more than he actually weighed. He was expected to attempt to bulk up to 205 during the pre-draft process, and scouts would be relieved to see the scale at 200 or more.

Young said he has gained weight with proper nutrition and weight work the past two months.

“I’ve been around the 200-pound range, and for me, that’s something I think has been not to hard to do with being able to focus now on being a professional football player,” Young said. “I’m excited for that.”

Young’s size is the only drawback scouts see. He will draw comparisons to Drew Brees (6-0, 209), Russell Wilson (5-11, 206) and Kyler Murray (5-10, 207) but looks even more slight.

“Misconception-wise, to be around, I don’t really know too much that’s out about me,” Young said. “I’m grateful for everyone’s opinions and for the media for all the coverage and everything. But honestly, I’m not really on social media that much. I’m not really watching too much about me. I respect everyone’s opinions, but I focus on what I can control. I take the advice and the direction of the people that I trust in my corner and the people at the next level, and that’s what I try to focus on.”

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Bryce Young expects to weigh “in the 200-pound range”

  3. He’s smaller and lighter than Tua. He’s lighter than Kyler and not much taller. He’s not going to be able to see over the middle from the pocket. He’s not going to be a threat to run. I know he won and put up great stats at Alabama, but any good QB would look like a superstar with the talent that they regularly assemble and the next-level coaching. But, man I would be wary. Drafting that high you want great not good.

  4. He’s not going to be able to see over the middle from the pocket.

    —-

    So he could see from behind his own Alabama offensive linemen ranging from 6’4” to 6’7” and SEC defensive linemen of the same size but he won’t be able to see in the NFL for some reason?

  6. erickgreynolds says:
    March 3, 2023 at 9:57 am

    He’s smaller and lighter than Tua. He’s lighter than Kyler and not much taller. He’s not going to be able to see over the middle from the pocket. He’s not going to be a threat to run. I know he won and put up great stats at Alabama, but any good QB would look like a superstar with the talent that they regularly assemble and the next-level coaching. But, man I would be wary. Drafting that high you want great not good
    _____________________

    Okay and? Tua and Kyler are good QBs, so what’s your point? Prototypical QBs in size and arm strength crash and burn all the time. Why can’t the little guy have a chance to fail as well?

  7. With how fast Edge players are, I wouldn’t draft an undersized QB anymore. The era of short QBs is over. I know they protect the QBs, but just count the number of missed games by the NFLs smallest QBs.

  8. Ask the Dolphins what happens when you draft a player who is too small for the NFL: too many injuries, limited playbook because he can’t do enough inside the pocket, quality of play deteriorates in bad weather, fans cry every time they watch Justin Herbert play.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.