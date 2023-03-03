Bryce Young expects to weigh “in the 200-pound range”

Getty Images

One of the most anticipated height and weight measurements ever at the NFL Scouting Combine will come Saturday. That’s when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, potentially the No. 1 overall selection, will step on the scale and stand against the wall.

Alabama listed Young at 6 foot, but he is believed to be around 5-10 1/2.

Young repeatedly has downplayed — no pun intended — height concerns. He, of course, didn’t have any problems with that in college in going 23-4 as a starter with 8,356 passing yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

“Again, I’ve been this size, respectively, my whole life,” Young said Friday. “I know who I am. I know what I can do. For me, I think it’s fair. Everyone can speculate and ask whatever questions are necessary, but I’m going to continue to control what I can control. I’m going to keep working my hardest and put myself in good position. I’m confident in myself. I know what I can do. I’m just excited to get to that next level.”

Alabama listed Young’s weight at 194 pounds, which was believed to be more than he actually weighed. He was expected to attempt to bulk up to 205 during the pre-draft process, and scouts would be relieved to see the scale at 200 or more.

Young said he has gained weight with proper nutrition and weight work the past two months.

“I’ve been around the 200-pound range, and for me, that’s something I think has been not to hard to do with being able to focus now on being a professional football player,” Young said. “I’m excited for that.”

Young’s size is the only drawback scouts see. He will draw comparisons to Drew Brees (6-0, 209), Russell Wilson (5-11, 206) and Kyler Murray (5-10, 207) but looks even more slight.

“Misconception-wise, to be around, I don’t really know too much that’s out about me,” Young said. “I’m grateful for everyone’s opinions and for the media for all the coverage and everything. But honestly, I’m not really on social media that much. I’m not really watching too much about me. I respect everyone’s opinions, but I focus on what I can control. I take the advice and the direction of the people that I trust in my corner and the people at the next level, and that’s what I try to focus on.”