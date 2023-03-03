C.J. Stroud: I don’t want to go to the Bears; that’s Justin Fields’ team

Posted by Charean Williams on March 3, 2023, 10:10 AM EST
NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combine
Getty Images

C.J. Stroud could be the No. 1 overall selection, but if he is, the Ohio State quarterback hopes it’s not the Bears that draft him.

The Bears have Justin Fields, the 11th overall choice in 2021. Fields was the starting quarterback at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020, with Stroud serving as his backup in 2020.

“I mean, nah, I don’t want to go there,” Stroud said Friday. “That’s his team. I can do my thing. I can go build my legacy. He texted me yesterday morning. Me and him are brothers for life.”

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said earlier this week “the plan right now” is to stick with Fields, but the team is doing its due diligence on the top quarterback prospects.

The Bears would trade Fields if they decided to draft Stroud, and Stroud is a believer that Chicago already has a franchise quarterback.

Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards, gaining 1,143 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns. But he passed for only 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“I was proud of him,” Stroud said. “There’s so many times when you get knocked down, but I feel like a true man’s character is when you get knocked down, you get up. And he’s got up every time, and he’s stepped up to the plate, and he hasn’t blamed anybody; he hasn’t pointed no fingers; and he hasn’t done anything. As a human, that just shows you what type of man he is and what type of family he comes from.

“It’s hard, man. You get hit so many times hard in the face. You have to make plays using your feet, and he ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling that rock. I’m going to stand up for my brother every time, and he’s going to do great things in his career, and I’m excited to play with him [in the NFL].”

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “C.J. Stroud: I don’t want to go to the Bears; that’s Justin Fields’ team

  1. It’s a shot in the dark, as most drafted QB’s don’t work out, but I think CJ Stroud will end up being the best QB out of this draft.

  2. No way the Bears trade on OSU QB to take another. Unless they get offered a haul for Fields – which is wildly unlikely – I would guess that they trade down and build around Fields. But Poles is leaving things open to encourage teams to make offers.

  4. Not so fast… The two of them together might add up to (1) franchise QB?!

  5. CJ Stroud this season at Ohio State: 41 passing TDs, 6 INTs

    Justin Fields’ only full season at Ohio State: 41 passing TDs, 3 INTs

  7. If the Bears truly believe that Fields is “the guy” then they draft for need or trade that pick away.

    If the Bears are NOT convinced that Fields is “the guy” but convinced that one of the top couple of QB prospects could be “the guy” then they’d be a fool not to draft that guy.

    It’s a fairly simple business equation. Unless you have “the guy” you keep looking for him. So you draft one every year until you find “the guy”.

    If you have a couple of 1st contract high round guys in your QB room you still have a very inexpensive QB room, you have a couple of (hopefully) great players trying to prove they are “the guy” and you have a tradable asset for the one who isn’t “the guy”.

  8. Who cares where he went to school. The point is lets stop pretending the bears gave Fields anything to work with. Name some players on that team? Let their best WR go, he has no weapons, his line sucks. All in all he showed more than most guys wouldve on that awful team. He deserves his shot to turn them around. I hate this narrative where we ignore the clear lack of talent on a team and skewer the QB. I am an OSU fan and didn’t care for him, but even I can say this wouldnt be fair. He isn’t Jimmy Clousin

  9. Maybe Justin Fields will turn out to be the first great QB in the 100 year history of the Chicago Bears. Anything is possible.

  10. One other scenario is possible. If the Bears don’t get what they want in return for #1, they can draft Stroud or Young then force team to deal with them. Not likely to happen, but it is possible.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.