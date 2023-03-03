Clemson’s Myles Murphy dreamed of sacking Tom Brady, now has Josh Allen in his sights

Getty Images

Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy grew up dreaming of sacking Tom Brady. He’ll never get the chance.

Murphy told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that the quarterback he always wanted to sack was Brady, but unless Brady comes out of retirement, that’s not going to happen. Murphy said Bills quarterback Josh Allen would now be the quarterback he’d most love to sack.

“It’s every pass rusher’s dream to sack Tom Brady, but he just retired — as far as we know,” Murphy said. “I’ve got to pick a new favorite. I’ve heard Josh Allen is pretty hard to take down. Big guy. If I take him down it’s going to be a big accomplishment.”

Murphy should get plenty of opportunities to sack plenty of quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s viewed as a potential Top 10 pick, with many mock drafts penciling him in at No. 8 to the Falcons. That would be welcomed by Murphy, whose parents have had Falcons season tickets for his entire life.