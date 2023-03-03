Commanders sign Marcus Kemp

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will have a familiar face in the offensive meeting room when the team begins its offseason program later this year.

The Commanders announced that wide receiver Marcus Kemp has agreed to a deal with the team. Kemp was on the Chiefs in 2022 and took part in Super Bowl LVII after being called up from the practice squad.

The Chiefs did not sign Kemp to a future contract, which left him free to sign with any other team.

Kemp played exclusively on special teams in the win over the Eagles, but had a 13-yard catch in the AFC title game. Kemp played three games in the regular season and he played in 46 games for the Chiefs since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He’s also spent time with the Dolphins and Giants, but his experience with Bieniemy was likely the biggest reason for the interest in Washington.

4 responses to “Commanders sign Marcus Kemp

  1. Congratulations Marcus and Good Luck. Marcus Kemp has been a valuable special teams player for the Chiefs. He made a critical play in both the afc championship game and super bowl that helped the Chiefs win it all.

  2. Given the pattern unfolding here that Dan Snyder is taking out illegal loans without Board approval just to keep afloat because his stadium revenue is so bad because of his complete alienation, rip off and decimation of one of the strongest season ticket holder fan bases in NFL history – Let me take a pause here to try to explain to outsiders that before he bought the team there was literally a decades-long backlog to buy season tickets! People paid money just to get on the list and had to will their season tickets to family members to keep seats! – Snyder destroyed ALL of that to the point that he can’t sell season tickets anymore and relies on resale single game tickets to every opposing team’s fans! THAT’s how big a disaster Snyder is! How can this clown even sign a bag of peanuts to a contract at this juncture?!

  3. Kemp will help bring the other WR’s up to speed on the system and he is a real value as a 3rd or 4th WR plus Special teams contributor. I promise he’s going to contribute meaningful time this year if he stays healthy.

  4. Uh, he won’t be the 3rd or 4th WR. He’s not better than McLaurin, Dotson, Samuel or Dyami Brown. More like 5th or 6th. Nevertheless, might be PR or KR.

