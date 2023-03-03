Frank Gore pleads guilty to resolve simple assault case

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Frank Gore agreed to a guilty plea to settle criminal charges he faced after being arrested last summer.

TMZ reports Gore pleaded guilty to violating the public health nuisance code and was ordered to pay fines and court fees totaling around $2,000 as a result. Gore, who had been charged with simple assault, also had a false imprisonment charge dismissed.

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey responded to a call regarding a domestic violence dispute at a hotel. Gore was accused of grabbing a woman and “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway.” According to the police report, the woman did not show any signs of injury.

Gore last played for the Jets in 2020 and signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the 49ers.