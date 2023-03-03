Hendon Hooker expects to be fully cleared in time for training camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 3, 2023, 11:07 AM EST
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker was playing like one of the best quarterbacks in college football until a torn ACL ended his 2022 season in mid-November. But Hooker wants NFL teams to feel confident that he’ll be good to go as a rookie.

Hooker said today at the Scouting Combine that he expects to be fully cleared to play in time for training camp.

Although Hooker isn’t healthy enough to work out for NFL teams right now, he says he’s making progress in his recovery and he’ll be throwing next week. Interested teams will want to keep monitoring him leading up to the draft, but if he keeps showing progress, that will do a lot for his draft stock.

At age 25, Hooker is one of the oldest prospects in this year’s draft, which could be a strike against him in some teams’ eyes. But he’s also a talented quarterback who will intrigue plenty of NFL teams.

  1. Crazy this man is Kyler Murray’s age who’s going into his 5th season in The NFL. 25 is far from old but when you compare him to other the expierence level of other 25YR old NFL QBs it’s kind eye popping.

  2. A lot of teams need a backup QB that can win a few games. He will be drafted in the 2nd round.

  3. I don’t care how old he is because quarterbacks play a long time. He isn’t a running back. As a fan of a team that needs a QB of the future but doesn’t have a high draft pick, I’m very intrigued by Hendon Hooker.

