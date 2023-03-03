Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon not working out with hamstring injury

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon will not work out at the Scouting Combine.

Witherspoon has a hamstring injury and won’t participate in on-field drills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The injury is described as minor, which would suggest Witherspoon will be ready to work out at his Pro Day. Players are increasingly recognizing that working out at the Combine is not a requirement, and they’d be better off not doing it at all than doing it if they’re not physically ready.

Witherspoon is considered one of the best players in the 2023 NFL draft.

