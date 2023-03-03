Jahan Dotson: Sam Howell’s ready for this opportunity

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2023, 11:15 AM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
Quarterback Sam Howell only played in one game for the Commanders during his rookie season, but his teammates got more chances to see him work during practices throughout the year.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was one of those teammates and Howell made a strong impression on his fellow 2022 draft pick in those sessions. During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, Dotson shared his belief that Howell is ready for his shot at winning the starting quarterback job in Washington this year.

“That’s my guy. I keep using the word excited because I am truly excited,” Dotson said. “I can’t wait for the opportunity for Sam. You know, he had a different rookie year than I did. He got to sit back and learn the ropes of the NFL through two very good veterans in his room, in Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. I know he’s ready for the opportunity. He has all the talent in the world. Literally, he can make every single throw on the football field and he makes it look effortless. We always say when we were at practice and stuff, you know, he looks so cool in the pocket. Like he makes it look very effortless, the throws that he makes.”

If Howell does wind up winning the job, the presence of Dotson and Terry McLaurin at wide receiver should be a big help to his chances of making it a long stay in the Commanders lineup.

4 responses to “Jahan Dotson: Sam Howell’s ready for this opportunity

  1. Wait until he sees a real NFL D week to week.

    This guy won’t make it. I saw this kid play in college a ton and saw him live numerous times.

    When your game is a deep ball and running like Trey Lance and hero ball, it’s simply not going to work. He has poor accuracy short and mid range and he doesn’t go through his progressions which is why he ran a lot in college. It works in college, not in the pros. Just go watch his college gametape.

    Why and how on earth do people think these skills can now be introduced at the NFL level, when the prospect has not shown to have those skills at the easier NCAA level?

    It doesn’t matter what it looks like in practice. He throws a really nice and accurate deep ball, but that’s can’t be the ball he throws. Teams will just take away the deep part of the field and force him to be accurate in the mid range and then take away the check down.

    This isn’t the NCAA and he’s not Pat Mahomes. Hero ball does not work. He’s Zach Wilson with some size and slightly more maturity.

  3. Sweet endorsement from a really talented wide receiver. Go Sam Howell, Go Tar Heels, Go Washington!!!

