Kellen Moore: Working with Mike McCarthy was “really fun,” he was a great sounding board

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2023, 10:12 AM EST
NFL: DEC 11 Texans at Cowboys
Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear this week that he and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore didn’t see eye to eye on their approach to offensive football, but Moore expressed no hard feelngs about working with his former boss.

Moore parted ways with the Cowboys after their playoff loss to the 49ers and McCarthy said this week that Moore “wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense.” Moore put a more positive spin on coming together with a coach who had a different view of doing things.

“It was really fun just to go through the process of merging worlds. I think that was such a fun process,” Moore said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “There’s just so many little things as you go through game plans and gamedays as you’re calling the game, just being able to have those conversations about different ways you can go, different paths you can take, he was really a great sounding board for me.”

Moore is now the offensive coordinator of the Chargers and there will be plenty of people watching to see whose offense fares better after the split.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Kellen Moore: Working with Mike McCarthy was “really fun,” he was a great sounding board

  1. Taking the high-road is better than McCarthy’s version. I’m looking forward to seeing how Moore does with the Chargers. He’s working with another HC that has questionable game management issues, but hopefully Moore learns some things between Dallas and LA that helps not make those same mistakes.

  2. Moore comes off looking like the bigger man in this, but what does McCarthy care? He knows that if he blows this that he’s never getting a chance at HC again so he’s going scorched earth.

  3. Very classy after he threw him under the bus yesterday. Good Luck Kellen in your new job!!

  5. Moore is one of these hotshot young OCs who don’t get the sport. They think it’s a videogame of looking at a playsheet and arbitrarily calling an array of different pass plays.

    Look at their drive charts and imbalance on offense. OCs are failing their teams if they aren’t paying attention to balance in an offense.

  6. Moore taking the high road, good for him. Mike is overrated and now he has no scapegoat. I give home 2, maybe 3 more yrs before Jerry kicks him to the curb.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.