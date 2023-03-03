NFLPA survey says Jaguars had a “rat infestation” during 2022 season

Getty Images

In 2021, the Jaguars were coached by Urban Meyer. In 2022, they had a rat infestation.

Players surely still preferred 2022.

The NFL Players Association survey regarding the various teams included this observation about the Jaguars: “Players reported that for 3-4 weeks this past season, there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers.”

The Jaguars came in 28th when all categories were taken into account. They got a D- for the rat-infested locker room.

Presumably, the problem has been solved. If it happens again, the players should consider the rats pets. Like Mr. Jingles in The Green Mile.