NFLPA survey says Jaguars had a “rat infestation” during 2022 season

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2023, 10:04 AM EST
NYC Rat Sightings Higher Than Ever Before
Getty Images

In 2021, the Jaguars were coached by Urban Meyer. In 2022, they had a rat infestation.

Players surely still preferred 2022.

The NFL Players Association survey regarding the various teams included this observation about the Jaguars: “Players reported that for 3-4 weeks this past season, there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers.”

The Jaguars came in 28th when all categories were taken into account. They got a D- for the rat-infested locker room.

Presumably, the problem has been solved. If it happens again, the players should consider the rats pets. Like Mr. Jingles in The Green Mile.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “NFLPA survey says Jaguars had a “rat infestation” during 2022 season

  6. If only the rats were in Washington’s locker room, it would make a better storyline.

  7. “the players should consider the rats pets. Like Mr. Jingles…”

    Didn’t his owner get electrocuted?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.