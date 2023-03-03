Report: Giants, Daniel Jones making progress in contract talks

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he wished the team and quarterback Daniel Jones were closer in their talks about a new contract, but Friday brings some better news on that front.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the two sides have made progress toward an agreement and that it isn’t “unreasonable” for a deal to be done by Tuesday’s deadline for the Giants to use their franchise tag. If they are able to come to terms, they’d be able to use the tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Word this week is that Jones is looking for more than $45 million a year in any deal.

The franchise tag for Jones would come with a $32.416 million salary for the 2023 season and second tag would carry a $38.89 million salary for 2024, so the Giants could secure the quarterback’s rights for two more years without reaching that level, but the report indicates any long-term agreement would have an average of at least $40 million.