Report: Giants, Daniel Jones making progress in contract talks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2023, 2:36 PM EST
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles
Getty Images

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he wished the team and quarterback Daniel Jones were closer in their talks about a new contract, but Friday brings some better news on that front.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the two sides have made progress toward an agreement and that it isn’t “unreasonable” for a deal to be done by Tuesday’s deadline for the Giants to use their franchise tag. If they are able to come to terms, they’d be able to use the tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Word this week is that Jones is looking for more than $45 million a year in any deal.

The franchise tag for Jones would come with a $32.416 million salary for the 2023 season and second tag would carry a $38.89 million salary for 2024, so the Giants could secure the quarterback’s rights for two more years without reaching that level, but the report indicates any long-term agreement would have an average of at least $40 million.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Giants, Daniel Jones making progress in contract talks

  1. I’d prefer they sign Barkley and tag Jones. Tagging Jones doesn’t preclude them drafting a QB if someone slips to 25. I will say this Daniel Jones without a healthy Barkley would be a very bad deal.

  2. 45 mill a year? Absolutely embarrassing!! Top 20 QB on his best day

  4. Starting to smell like Kirk Cousins….$45m is a joke. I’d tell his agent, we have zero problems tagging him this year and if he doesn’t take a HUGE leap and prove it, next year too and the year after depending on our future you land at qb. This contract will either get Schoen fired or an extension.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.