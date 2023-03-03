Report: Major cost cuts coming to NFL Media

March 3, 2023
The NFL knows how to make ends meet. That may not matter for NFL Media.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reports that the NFL’s in-house media conglomerate will be making major cost cuts.

NFL Media consists of NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL Films, and NFL RedZone. The league is conducting a “strategic review,” which is a fancy term for, “Who should we keep, and who should we let go?”

“Given this period of broader economic uncertainty, it’s fair to say the NFL’s media group is taking an extra step or two to make sure all costs and expenditures make sense,” an unnamed source familiar with the matter told Glasspiegel.

Many will be confused by any layoffs or other reductions in operations, given that the NFL is and will continue to be flush with cash. But revenue is one thing; profit is another. Companies are always looking to see if they can do things cheaper, especially if one area of the business isn’t generating the same amount of money as another.

For the NFL, the games make the rain. The media outlet has been, more often than not, a drag on the bottom line. NFL Network, which launched 20 years ago in November, has never really become what the league expected it to be. The fact that the league has been unable to find some other company to take on a piece of NFL Media despite months of trying underscores that, while the NFL knows how to make plenty of money by staging football games, it has struggled to make sufficient money through the coverage of its on-field product.

8 responses to “Report: Major cost cuts coming to NFL Media

  1. Get rid of the woke atmosphere and you will be more profitable. What they don’t tell you is they are more profitable by overseas stuff, and more than likely less profitable here in the US.

  2. Their streaming services are years behind other services. Even when I had NFL+; actually accessing the content I wanted felt like a chore to the point I cancelled it. Not to mention half their content required a cable subscription on top of it. Even their own flagship website feels horribly outdated and retro.

    Time for a huge makeover.

  3. All media outlets better tighten their belts. Ridiculous money being thrown around. Brady, Romo, Stephen A., totally unnecessary salaries being paid for a name.

  4. +1 for the streaming services criticism… streaming has been a FARCE with the NFL for WAY too long.

    But I can’t help but notice, “NFL Network…has never really become what the league expected it to be.” because I bet that hits the nail on the head… the NFL merely expected it to work. After the initial good feels of Eisen & Co. it’s been an unbelievably slow death.

    GMF had its moments in the past 2 years but they lost half their talent.

    Other than that NFLN has produced filler after filler with the phony “hey everyone on set is pretend-besties, come watch us laugh about nothing funny going on over here” nonsense.

  5. Every attempt to use an NFL streaming service has always left me disappointed. They can’t even get the font size right on the NFL app.

  6. NFL Game Pass was a great concept in theory but the first few years of the service were absolutely horrible, from cartoonish looking streaming to being unable to access content to a host of other issues. Once they finally had all of those issues resolved, they do away with Game Pass and replace it with NFL+, which would have been fine but it targeted Phone Watchers instead of home viewers (who watches NFL games on their phone??), then did away with Roku support, which made zero sense. Why turn your back on a solid subscriber base?

    Good Morning Football is a fun concept but there just isn’t enough going on to sustain a 3 hour show during the offseason. As someone else pointed out, they’ve been bleeding talent as well and while I like the new additions, especially Jason McCourty, the show doesn’t seem to have the same energy as it did with Kay Adams and Nate Burleson. But kudos to Nate for his gig at CBS/Nickelodeon because he’s a fantastic broadcaster.

    Red Zone is cool but it’s absolutely ridiculous that they only way to subscribe is by either subscribing to a TV carrier or pay extra via Sunday Ticket. The NFL really needs to hire a great management team that can propel their product into the future instead of doing things the same way they’ve always done them. THAT’s their issue: They’re stuck in the past.

