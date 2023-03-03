Report: Raiders to franchise tag Josh Jacobs if no deal reached by deadline

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 3, 2023, 3:06 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders do not plan to let running back Josh Jacobs hit the open market.

Las Vegas will franchise tag Jacobs if the team does not reach a long-term deal with the running back by Tuesday’s deadline, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The report did not note whether the Raiders will use the exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag. But given Jacobs’ position, it’s more likely that he’ll get the non-exclusive tag. It’s unlikely that any team would sign Jacobs to an offer sheet that would result in Las Vegas receiving two first-round picks in return for Jacobs.

A 2019 first-round pick, Jacobs did not have his fifth-year option picked up last spring, putting him on track to become an unrestricted free agent this month.

He responded by putting together the best season of his career. Jacobs rushed for a league-leading 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 400 yards.

If he plays on the one-year franchise tender, Jacobs would make $10.091 million in 2023. Once tagged, Jacobs and the Raiders would have until July 15 to strike a multi-year deal.

11 responses to “Report: Raiders to franchise tag Josh Jacobs if no deal reached by deadline

  3. $10M for a running back? Expensive. Now they have set the negotiations parameters. 4 year deal should be the MAX. RB market is ~$4M/year so they are going to have to go over market (he is a very good back so a little over market is fine)

  6. The 5th year option would have been around 6 million. At 10 million this is a 4 million stupid tax.

  8. Any deal with JJ needs to structured as heavily as possible with performance incentives. This guy is totally capable but is he willing once he gets paid? I think “not as much”. With a big contract, I can totally see him milking injuries and not trying as hard.

  9. I know 10M for one season is great money.. but I hate watching these players perform worth getting a real long term deal, just to be tagged. I think all tags need to allow other teams to offer better deals, with NO draft compensation to the team trying to hold someone hostage. The NFL has such a small window for player longevity, let this guys get what they deserve.

  10. The 5th year option is $8 million not $6 million! $2 million dollar bump after being a solid pro and leading the league last year sounds about right. Hopefully they can get him signed for 2-3 years.

  11. The three most talented running backs in the NFL are 1. Brian Robinson. 2. Derrick Henry and 3. Josh Jacobs — all of whom cut their teeth at Alabama. You would probably have to go back to the 70’s and USC to find a period in which three best backs all came from the same school.

