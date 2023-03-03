Report: Vikings hire Dalmin Gibson as assistant special teams coach

Getty Images

The Vikings are hiring Dalmin Gibson as their assistant special teams coach, Matt Zenitz of on3sports.com reports.

Gibson replaces Ben Kotwica, who left to become special teams coordinator for the Broncos, and will assist Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels.

Gibson is leaving Southern Illinois, where he served as special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach. Gibson spent one season at the school after two seasons on the Michigan State staff as a special teams analyst.

He was at Colorado from 2017-19 as an intern before working his way up to a graduate assist for the defense.

Gibson spent the 2015-16 at his alma mater, Dickinson State University (N.D.), as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. He also has coached at Wayne State College as a graduate assistant, serving as the cornerbacks coach and assistant recruiting coordinator.