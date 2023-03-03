The Raiders are the betting favorites to land Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to believe that the time is now to let his wishes for 2023 be known. His current team and potentially interested teams may feel otherwise.

So where will Rodgers eventually end up?

Via Oddschecker.com, the Raiders are a -200 favorite to land Rodgers, with the Jets at +140 and the Titans at +900.

That’s surprising, given that Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com recently reported that Las Vegas G.M. Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels “have apparently agreed” that the Raiders won’t pursue Rodgers. And, frankly, it’s never seemed that Rodgers and McDaniels would mesh the way they need to — given that McDaniels doesn’t seem to be inclined to tiptoe around the delicate genius who is Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets reportedly are willing to wait for Rodgers. That could cost them Derek Carr but, frankly, there’s a fundamental difference between Carr and Rodgers.

Actually, if the Jets are serious about trying to salvage Zach Wilson‘s career, Rodgers makes more sense than Carr. Rodgers won’t be there as long, and Wilson grew up idolizing Rodgers. (Whether Wilson would feel that way after they become teammates remains to be seen.) Rodgers can play for a year or two, and then Wilson can take over.

None of it matters until Rodgers lets the Packers know what he wants to do. If currently seems as if he’s opting to be more than a little passive aggressive. He has said he won’t hold the team hostage, but he sort of already is — even if he stubbornly refuses to admit it.