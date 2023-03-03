The Raiders are the betting favorites to land Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2023, 11:52 AM EST
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to believe that the time is now to let his wishes for 2023 be known. His current team and potentially interested teams may feel otherwise.

So where will Rodgers eventually end up?

Via Oddschecker.com, the Raiders are a -200 favorite to land Rodgers, with the Jets at +140 and the Titans at +900.

That’s surprising, given that Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com recently reported that Las Vegas G.M. Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels “have apparently agreed” that the Raiders won’t pursue Rodgers. And, frankly, it’s never seemed that Rodgers and McDaniels would mesh the way they need to — given that McDaniels doesn’t seem to be inclined to tiptoe around the delicate genius who is Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets reportedly are willing to wait for Rodgers. That could cost them Derek Carr but, frankly, there’s a fundamental difference between Carr and Rodgers.

Actually, if the Jets are serious about trying to salvage Zach Wilson‘s career, Rodgers makes more sense than Carr. Rodgers won’t be there as long, and Wilson grew up idolizing Rodgers. (Whether Wilson would feel that way after they become teammates remains to be seen.) Rodgers can play for a year or two, and then Wilson can take over.

None of it matters until Rodgers lets the Packers know what he wants to do. If currently seems as if he’s opting to be more than a little passive aggressive. He has said he won’t hold the team hostage, but he sort of already is — even if he stubbornly refuses to admit it.

16 responses to “The Raiders are the betting favorites to land Aaron Rodgers

  3. This is a textbook example of: “Those who say do not know. Those who know do not say.”

    And sports betting is a fool’s errand.

  4. How much do the Raiders have to say to end the stupid idea of them trading for Rodgers?

  5. Couldn’t think of a better landing spot for the most troublesome QB in the league!

    Welcome to the Rudderless Raiders dysfunctional organization, truly a match made in heaven!

  6. Good. Trade Rodgers and his contract to the Raiders. It will crush their cap. Doubtful he will restructure. It’s all about him.

  7. It would be a horrible decision by the Raiders if they signed Rogers. Even when he was back to back MPV, Rogers was to tentative in the 4th quarter when trailing. Was more afraid of throwing an INT and affecting his stats than going for the win. Green Bay absolutely should have been to a couple of more Super Bowls. LV would ruin their cap situation and flush down multiple draft picks, thus they would not be able to build a complete team. LV must do it thru the draft and key pieces in free agency, low cost free agency. Not over priced players that prevent the ability to build 11 on defense, 11 on offense, 11 on special teams and depth. Rogers would destroy any ability to build and he is absolutely not a leader.

  9. The Rodgers seasonal “retirement” drama has now jumped the shark.

    Hey Rodgers….How can we miss you if you won’t go away?

  10. Florio’s strong dislike for Aaron Rodgers as a human shines through with every post

  11. Seriously, can’t the Packers make his decision for him? Surely they could simply say we’re open for business to trade Rodgers to the highest bidder.

  12. Might be a while before they are a betting favorite again, might as well soak it up Raider Nation.

  14. Stay in Green Bay, Rework the contract so your paid for 5 more years after you retire. Cash the last check on the way to Canton. Love happily ever after.

