Wade Phillips thinks he’s out of NFL due to his age

At a time when the NFL is dealing with unprecedented scrutiny regarding its issues with race in coaching and front-office hires, the NFL has another problem that always simmers below the surface, without ever boiling over.

Age discrimination.

Former NFL head coach and long-time defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, currently the coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, recently said he believes he’s out of the NFL due to his date of birth.

I hate to say it but I think it’s age,” Phillips said, according to David Russell of the New York Post. “It’s hard to beat my record as a coordinator so there’s got to be another reason. But that’s OK. I’m glad to be doing what I’m doing.”

Phillips, 75, has worked as head coach of the Broncos, Bills, and Cowboys. He last coached in the NFL in 2019, as defensive coordinator of the Rams. Hired by Sean McVay when he got the head-coaching job in 2017, Phillips wasn’t retained after an initial three-year stint.

“My niche in the NFL was defensive coordinator,” Phillips said. “My record’s pretty good as head coach. It was fun being a head coach. I didn’t do terrible.”

Plenty have done worse.

And while some older coaches are still going strong past the age of 70, it’s easy to continue when the coach in question has become an NFL icon — like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll.

For most other coaches, there’s a shelf life. Maybe, one of these days, a coach who was pushed out of the game due in whole or in part to his age will do what Brian Flores did in 2022.

15 responses to “Wade Phillips thinks he’s out of NFL due to his age

  1. I love Wade, he’s an excellent defensive mind, but just retire already. He’s 75 and should have plenty of money by now.

  3. When you hire new coaches you are looking to the future. Hard to do that when your coach is over 70.

  4. nnagi says:
    March 3, 2023 at 2:03 pm
    I love Wade, he’s an excellent defensive mind, but just retire already. He’s 75 and should have plenty of money by now.
    ____________

    Why should Wade have to retire just because he is 75 or he is financially well off? He should not be discriminated against for either of those things.

  6. As a Raiders fan id give a pinky to have a coordinator with the merit and accomplishments that Wade has. Hes got a better case and trackrecord than Patrick Graham atleast.

  7. At age 75, any guy who thinks they can still perform in a high pressure/high energy job such as NFL coaching is delusional. He appears to be a heart attack waiting to happen but that’s another story

  8. Most retired people are retired because of their age. I think Wade Phillips probably coached more years than 99% of all coaches in NFL history.

  9. Wade is right but he is being discriminated against in 2 ways, his age, and his race. A darker complexion is preferred by the media and the FPA, that prevents Wade from being considered. I’m 100% sure that if Tony Dungy wanted an HC job, everyone would support him and say ‘young ‘uns be damned!’.

  10. Eh, no offense but just go and live your life as a spectator. This is like our Govt with people that refuse to give up their power until they die in office.

  11. Well keep going for 1 when the numbers say go for 2 in that league, and you aren’t exactly selling yourself as a modern analytics kind of guy.

  12. Wade remarked something, maybe in an interview or something, reflecting on being fired by the Cowboys. And it was along the lines of, aw shucks, I thought we did purty darn good last year, don’t know why they fired me! This was after a very mediocre 10-6 type season. And it confirmed for me that he does not have what it takes to be a head coach in today’s NFL (nor a DC anymore for that matter). He doesn’t buy into the win-now mentality required.

  14. Some of the brightest minds and best coaches are at a more advanced age….then…there is Hue Jackson

  15. Funny, all this talk of race discrimination when African Americans are over-representred as players and represented about equally to the actual percentage of African Americans in the country (12%) among coaches/gms, meanwhile, women make up 50% of the demographic and no one could give a you know what that they are barely represented at all.

