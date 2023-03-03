With Travis Kelce hosting, Jason Kelce could be making an SNL cameo

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts this week’s Saturday Night Live. There’s a good chance his big brother will be joining the production.

Via TMZ.com, Eagles center Jason Kelce was asked to make a cameo during the show.

And it will be something more, if it happens, than Jason simply sitting in the crowd. He’d be on stage.

Their mother, Donna, also is expected to be in the crowd for the event, a rare but not unprecedented appearance by an NFL figure in the hosting role.

The first to do it was Fran Tarkenton. John Madden, O.J. Simpson, Alex Karras, Joe Montana, Walter Payton, Deion Sanders, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning also have hosted. J.J. Watt was the most recent NFL figure to do the honors.