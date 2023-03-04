Anthony Richardson posts best broad jump, vertical jump for a QB in Combine history

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 4, 2023, 3:12 PM EST
NFL Combine
Getty Images

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson calls himself a blend of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson. He may be a better athlete than either of them.

Richardson posted a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump and a 40.5-inch vertical jump today at the Scouting Combine. Those are both all-time records for a quarterback at the Combine.

And that’s a quarterback who weighed in at 244 pounds. Richardson is clearly an elite athlete at the quarterback position, or any other position.

Richardson is one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s NFL draft, and his Combine performance is cementing his status as a quarterback that several teams will want in the first round.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Anthony Richardson posts best broad jump, vertical jump for a QB in Combine history

  1. What was Mahomes broad jump or vertical? Oh right, nobody cares. I will say, those numbers are beyond impressive. Those are receiving jumping skills in a tight ends body

  3. If only he could pass accurately and make good decisions. However that is impressive from just an athletic standpoint.

  6. Now take him out in 2 ft of water in Stuart FL and say now throw it in the ocean and it lands in Ocala

  7. Wow, that’s incredible. I’ll bet he broke Tom Brady high jump record. I mean, high jumping is a critical skill for a QB.

  8. I don’t see how the broad jump readily transfers to the NFL QB position. Great jump, BTW. Maybe track and field is his game?

  9. iliketurtles says:
    March 4, 2023 at 3:18 pm
    What was Mahomes broad jump or vertical? Oh right, nobody cares. I will say, those numbers are beyond impressive. Those are receiving jumping skills in a tight ends body

    =========================
    ==================================

    I must have missed the story of Mahomes declaring for the 2023 draft.

  10. Great athlete! Not going to be a great NFL qb in my opinion. Someone will draft him high and be looking for a job in two years after drafting him.

  11. thats great, he appears to be an elite athlete. make him a great qb it does not. time will tell

  13. Can he read defenses and quickly process information? Can he lead a team? These are more important for a quarterback than vertical leaps. The underwear Olympics also has produced many a draft bust when terms see freak athletes who when put on a football field have no clue about the game. I’m not implying that Richardson is going to bust, I’m just saying the intangibles are what makes a great quarterback.

  14. How many times are you going to broad jump in a game? If I was Gutekunst I deal Jordan Love for a vet WR then move up and take AR, let him watch for a year and see if Aaron can make it to the SB and if not move onto him 24.

  15. Richardson is an incredible athlete. That much is certain.
    Can he be incredible NFL QB? His game tape says that’s uncertain.

  16. That’s incredible impressive.

    Now, his completion percentage and TD to INT ratio, not so much. He’s like a bad combo of Scam and Lamar. Dude will throw it in your feet AND sail it into the stands.

  17. Make him a Tight End…this guy was not even accurate in college…so even if his accuracy does improve..it will still be nowhere near good enough to deal with the tight windows you need to throw to in NFL.

    Also – like all the rest of running qb’s -it will only be a matter of time before he gets hurt and becomes a shell of himself while still being inaccurate.

    Lamar Jackson has missed the last 5 games of the season in 2021 and again this year…

  19. Drafting him will be Tre Lance on steroids because he did play, but he barely got coached in college. Mullen got fired, and Napier basically just ran him and threw simple routes to try to win some games. He’ll need a lot of work and probably two years redshirting. In the right situation, he could be Steve McNair, but is any franchise that patient for a QB drafted that high in 2023?

  20. As a gator fan, I was pumped going into last season. You all know how that season turned out! AR15 was inaccurate as hell and made bad decision after bad decision. He is a great athlete but IMHO will never be even a good NFL QB. I am a Jag fan as well and hoping that the Colts, Texans, or Titans draft him.

  21. Here we go again. Same stupid song and dance every yr, everyone over thinking and bozo brains are gnna get enamored over a vert jump for a quarterback but will dismiss the superior thrower and brain (Bryce Young) because derrrrrrr he’s under 6ft. Cannot wait to see Bryce young starting week 1 while the non thrower won’t even see the field

  23. Anything higher than a fourth will be a colossal waste of a pick. It’s going to take him three years just to maybe learn how to throw a football.

  25. Remember all those NFL games that came down to someone needing to broad jump for a first down?

    Me neither.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.