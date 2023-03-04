Bryce Young is just over 5-10 and 204 pounds

Posted by Josh Alper on March 4, 2023, 9:29 AM EST
NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combine
Getty Images

The biggest question hanging over former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young heading into the Scouting Combine didn’t have anything to do with how he throws the ball or reads defenses.

It had to do with Young’s size and the official measurements are now in. Young was listed by Alabama as being 6 feet tall and weighing 194 pounds, but the readings in Indianapolis are a little bit different on both fronts.

Young was measured at 5-10 and 1/8 of an inch and 204 pounds on Saturday morning. That’s the same as Kyler Murray‘s height from his Combine measurement and slightly shorter than Russell Wilson, although Wilson weighed the same and Murray was three pounds heavier. It’s also right in the range of where Young was expected to wind up once the measurements were taken.

Young’s size didn’t stop him from thriving at Alabama and it hasn’t stopped most people from projecting him to be one of the first players to be drafted in April, so it seems unlikely that confirmation of his stature is going to have much of an impact on his draft status.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Bryce Young is just over 5-10 and 204 pounds

  5. Murry and Wilson adapted their game as young me to run and pass. Young is more a drop back passer who runs when he has too and that wont work in the NFL, the linemen are way too fast for him.
    I like this kid but would be shocked to see him become Murry esk. The later, the defense is on to his stick and understands he loves to run and now play the run and he is not as effective the past two years.

  6. I’ve never believed the Kyler Murray’s combine height. Young’s height doesn’t concern me but definitely seems slight of build when compared to Russell.

  7. Yep someone is gonna over draft a guy that can’t see the middle of the field again.

    Only one shorter QB made his damage throwing over the middle and that was Drew. Everyone else has been exceptionally limited with production in the middle.

    NFL teams ore so desperate they draft people that don’t even pass the eyeball test.

  8. Alabama always inflates the specs of their players. 6′ v. 5’10”? What a joke

  9. An offensive game with him at the helm now needs to account either for visible passing lanes or a lot of no-look, high-trajectory throws. If you need to account for those out of the box, then he isn’t worth a #1.

  11. It comes down to can you play or not. Can you take a beating and keep playing.

  13. Bryce Young ran a pro-style offense at Alabama much like Jalen Hurts did…you never know. They both have/had a basic foundational understanding of pro-style concepts going into the NFL. Hurts caught on pretty quick.

  14. Too small obviously, but isn’t he like one of the only Alabama quarterbacks who HASNT won a championship lately?? He doesn’t have the dynamic twitch of Kyler, not even close. Not elite arm strength and speed of Mike Vick. If you’re going to be 5’ 10” you better have some elite qualities. Bryce has none. In my opinion none of this years crop of quarterbacks are worthy of investing time and money in. Caleb Williams next year, he looks elite to me.

  15. I think the extra 10lbs makes a big difference. The 2 fewer inches also does. I call it a wash.

  16. dirtdawg53 says:
    March 4, 2023 at 9:35 am

    Good luck with that. Can it work? Sure. Is it likely to? No.
    ___________________

    Wouldn’t be an issue for me. I’ve seen enough prototypical QBs crash and burn. They sucked at 6’3″, so obviously, their height did help them. Dude played QB all his life and suddenly he gets to the NFL and won’t be good enough playing with the same guys? BS. NFL games are won and lost on 3 or 4 plays a game and many of these are off script. Pull the trigger on this guy.

  17. Young is more a drop back passer who runs when he has too and that wont work in the NFL, the linemen are way too fast for him.
    ——————————

    You just explained exactly what an nfl qb needs to be. There’s like 2 guys on the planet that can run first and throw 2nd with success, and they aren’t winning super bowls so drop back and run only when you have to is exactly the formula to follow.

  18. Seriously doubt he will be the first QB off the board. Somebody will take him in the first round and it might pan out in the right situation.

  19. High football IQ but undersized and average, maybe slightly above average arm strength. His brains will help him out but once defenses lock into his strengths and weaknesses will his limited physical abilities allow him to adjust?

    He’s probably Minshew 2.0

  21. If I was a team I would absolutely not take him as high 1st rounder. Was he a very good player in College? Absolutely…

    But because of his size I would say he is a 3rd or 4th rounder…he’ll never drop that low but I just would not take him in first couple picks of 1st round…and if I was wrong and he became a star – I would be willing to live with that.

  22. Bill Parcells said the QB should look the part !!! 5 ft 11 is not looking the part.. i will defer to BP on this 1..

  24. I would definitely judge him by his combine photo, no way anyone ever grows out of that

  25. Young is an extreme gamble pursuant to his height and weight.
    If the Texans draft him at #2, he will be out of the NFL before the end of the 1st half.

  26. I can’t think of any Alabama quarterbacks that have been successful in the NFL. Buyer beware.

  27. Love the young mans talent, but the sad reality is this is not high school or college. He does not have frame to withstand all the hits that are coming. Good luck and prove me wrong.

  28. I could lay out 25 or 30 different scenarios which could play out regarding Rodgers. Then, when one of multiple scenarios actually does occur, I can yell “Called It!”

  29. I would be ecstatic if the Bears finally ejected Justin Fields, with a hearty farewell for future success, and decided to cast in with Bryce Young. The Bears are dying for a reset, and nothing resets a team more than a new QB. If Fields makes no progress in 2023 and we’re back here next year, we’ll rue not having taken Young.

    If Fields does well on another team next year I will be happy for him, like I am happy for all former Bears.

  30. As a west coast guy, the SEC has always been the ‘standard’ when it comes to NFL size and speed. He’s done it in the so-called toughest conference, against ’pro-ready’ competition at this lower end height/size combination. Being able to throw and being able to play qb are two different things. This kid can actually play qb. Reminds me a bit of Deshaun Watson but not as explosive. He’ll need a run game that will open up easy passing windows with play action, a solid reliable TE, a great slot that can get open and a big no.1 and a good defense so he doesn’t have to play hero ball. Not too many teams in the top 10 are close to that.

    Oh wait…

    The Seahawks….annnnnnnd Pete wants a QB.

    Annnnnnnnd they know how to win with a short qb that can run a system efficiently.

    If he gets to 5 he’s gone and if they’re crazy enough to, they have the capital to move up. And the tackles to protect him.

  31. He might weigh 204lbs today because his trainers aren’t stupid but he won’t weight anywhere near that tomorrow or on game day. He’ll be a good player initially because he’s got the talent but the lack of size will impact him at some point.

  32. As long as he wears his high heeled cleats and eats his Flutie Flakes he’ll be fine.

  33. Please show me proof where short QBs fail because they are short. Can you make the throws or not? Bottom line. If you can’t make the throws, it don’t matter if you’re 5’9″ or 6’9″. You guys constantly say things without any validation.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.