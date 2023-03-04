Colts are expected to hire Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason

Posted by Josh Alper on March 4, 2023, 9:53 AM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Brian Mason had a successful first season as Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator, but he’s not expected back for a second.

Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily reports that Mason is expected to take a job on Shane Steichen’s staff with the Colts. Mason grew up in the Indianapolis area and grew up rooting for the team that he will now be working for.

There’s no word on the position Mason will have on Steichen’s staff, but the Colts have not hired a special teams coordinator.

Mason spent four seasons running Cincinnati’s special teams before joining Marcus Freeman in South Bend for the 2022 season. The Irish blocked seven punts during Mason’s lone season at the school.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Colts are expected to hire Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.