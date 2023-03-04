Eagles know they’ll lose players in free agency, think the draft can offset those losses

Getty Images

The Eagles have plenty of key players slated to hit free agency on March 15, and they can’t keep all of them.

Eagles including running back Miles Sanders, cornerback James Bradberry, linebacker Kyzir White, linebacker T.J. Edwards, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, safety Marcus Epps, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo, defensive end Robert Quinn, running back Boston Scott and quarterback Gardner Minshew are about to hit free agency. General Manager Howie Roseman says with that many players hitting free agency, some are bound to head elsewhere, and the draft is the way to replace them.

“Are we going to get all the free agents back? We’re just not,” Roseman said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We’re not capable of getting all those guys back, but we also understand we’re in a good situation in terms of picks that we have going forward. We have a lot of guys under contract, not only for this year, but going forward. We’re not going to make excuses for the position we’re in.”

The trade the Eagles made last year for the Saints’ first-round pick looks particularly wise now, as that’s the 10th overall pick and should bring in a talented rookie, or perhaps multiple talented rookies with a trade down. The Eagles’ roster will be different in 2023, but they should be able to keep most of their best players, and add some youth as well.