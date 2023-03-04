Jets need a hard reset for their quarterback depth chart

Getty Images

The Jets haven’t tried to hide the fact that they’re looking for a veteran quarterback. But they also remain insistent on keeping Zach Wilson on the team. They’d also like to bring back Mike White a/k/a Mike Effin’ White.

Doesn’t it make more sense to just clear the decks?

The locker room surely has strong feelings about both Wilson and White. They love White. It’s unclear what they truly think about Wilson. They loved him early last year. By the end of the season, they arguably had become ambivalent, at best.

With a veteran starter destined to take over, why not clear the decks and start over?

Really, how would the depth chart look if there’s a veteran starter backed up by Wilson and White? Who’s No. 2? Who’s No. 3?

If they’re determined to truly turn the page on recent dysfunction at the position, they should pass on bringing back White and, in turn, trade or cut Wilson.

It seems as if they’re keeping Wilson at least in part because they fear that, if he goes elsewhere and thrives, he’ll make the Jets look bad. But if a fresh start is the wakeup call he needs, why not give it to him?

Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr, sign a new starter and fill out the depth chart behind him with new names. If the Jets truly want to turn the page, they need to close the book on 2022. No more Mike White. No more Zach Wilson.

That could be the only way to truly move forward into a new era of Jets football.