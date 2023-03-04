Jordan Addison cuts Combine workout short due to back tightness

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordan Addison’s Scouting Combine did not go according to plan on Saturday.

Addison, who transferred from Pitt to USC for the 2022 season, shut things down after feeling back tightness. Addison completed a handful of drills, including running a 4.49 40-yard dash, and will do the rest of his drills at a Pro Day workout.

Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns during his lone season with the Trojans. He had posted 100 catches, 1,593 yards, and 17 touchdowns while at Pitt in 2021.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was Addison’s quarterback that season and the wideout said this week that he’d welcome the chance to play with Pickett again at the professional level.