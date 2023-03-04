Raiders players give Josh McDaniels low grades on NFLPA report card

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 4, 2023, 2:41 PM EST
NFL Combine
Getty Images

Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas.

The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long.

“At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” the NFLPA said of the Raiders. “Player respondents felt that Head Coach Josh McDaniels is less likely to listen to his players and keeps them for longer hours than other Head Coaches around the league. Longer hours are not correlated to winning, as seven of the top eight coaches rated as being most efficient with their players’ time in the 2022 survey made the playoffs this year.”

Raiders players otherwise like playing in Las Vegas, however, particularly the team’s high-quality facilities.

“With their new facilities in place now for nearly 3 years, we heard from multiple players on other teams the request to ‘make the facilities more like Vegas,'” the NFLPA said. “The workplace is mostly state-of-the-art, and 90% of players believe that club owner Mark Davis is willing to spend money to upgrade the operations if needed.”

The players like the facilities. They just wish McDaniels wouldn’t make them spend so much time there.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Raiders players give Josh McDaniels low grades on NFLPA report card

  2. This might actually speak to what McDaniels is talking about. The players aren’t engaged and working to win. Remember Carr’s teary eyed post game press conference about how some guys went through so much to practice, but others didn’t even for a game? Bingo. Culture change is upon them.

  3. Still puzzled at the way McDaniels is running this team. No QB in place, yet you run out the guy who has had success and who wanted to be there. I just don’t get it…

  6. McDaniels and all the other ex-Patriots coaches who failed, tried to bring in “The Patriots way” to their new teams. That turned out to be a joke. Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay, and they won a super bowl, while Bill Belichick, the greatest coach of all time has failed to win anything of significance without Brady. So, this whole idea of doing things the “Patriots way”, doesn’t go over well with the players. They’re not stupid. Maybe try doing things “The Chiefs way”, now that they have the best QB. The winning way turns out to be whatever way the coach with the best QB runs his organization.

  7. Shocking! Had Davis been bright enough to do his pre-hire due diligence of McDaniels from his HC stint in Denver, he would have known this. The grievances against McDaniels were many and well known and public info. Mark Davis has no business being an owner. You fans deserve better.

  8. He is still trying to be Bill, when he needs to just be Josh. Then agian maybe josh is meant to just be an OC. The guy is an amazing OC, just doing stuff like running carr out of town. You had the best QB theyve had in 2 decades, and most of all he WANTED to be in LV. Did anyone see that line? They were starting ALex Leatherwood at one point. Denver2.0 so far for McDanels. Doesn’t help that Davis was calling him into the office after games year one.

  9. Las Vegas is not an ideal professional sports city. Too many distractions for players.

  10. Maybe try doing things “The Chiefs way”

    ———-

    The Chiefs way was actually going pretty good even with Alex Smith. Yea the QB being a once in a generation talent helps, but Reid always had them as well as his eagles teams winning. Culture and atmosphere does matter a lot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.