Seahawks to hire Brandon Jordan as a pass rush specialist

The Seahawks are hiring Michigan State assistant Brandon Jordan as a pass rush specialist, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.

The team has created the new title for Jordan, who will take the place of Aaron Curry. Curry spent last season as an assistant defensive line coach with Seattle before leaving to become inside linebackers coach with the Steelers.

The Seahawks also saw associate head coach-defense Sean Desai depart to Philadelphia as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

Jordan served as pass rush specialist at Michigan State last year.

He previously worked as a private defensive line/offensive line specialist, tutoring some of the top pass rushers in the league. Ed Oliver, Von Miller, Rashan Gary, T.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Snacks Harrison, Chandler Jones and Cameron Heyward are among the players the CEO of Brandon Jordan Trench Performance has trained in Dallas.

Seahawks players Uchenna Nwosu, Al Woods, Poona Ford and L.J. Collier also all have experience with Jordan.

Jordan also was assistant offensive line coach at Missouri S&T (2012), an offensive graduate assistant at Austin Peay (2013), defensive line coach at Austin Peay (2014-15), and he worked with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.