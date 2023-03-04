Some perspective on the question of NFL millionaires vs. NFL billionaires

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2023, 1:16 PM EST
As explained in Playmakers, NFL fans tend to align with the teams (and the owners of those teams) over the players. For the vast majority of fans, there’s no real difference between millionaire players and billionaire owners.

As a practical matter, there’s a gigantic difference. For starters, many players aren’t millionaires, not after taxes and living expenses and everything else that turns a million bucks into something far less than that.

And players have a limited time to make NFL money; most are out of the game before they even approach their thirtieth birthdays. They have no equity. Owners own the team as long as they want, until they sell. Or until their heirs sell. When they do (after years of making many millions over and over again), they realize the astronomical return on the original investment, whatever it may have been.

Myles Simmons and I discussed the dynamic of millionaires vs. billionaires during Friday’s PFT Live. For most people, however, it’s still difficult to appreciate the distinction. All that matters is that both millionaires and billionaires have more.

A reader suggested earlier today a great way to understand the difference between millionaire and billionaire. I double-checked the math, because the numbers were stunning.

If you receive one dollar for every second of every hour of every day, you’d have $100,000 in 27.78 hours. In 11.57 days, you’d have a million.

So when does the meter hit a billion? That would take 31.71 YEARS.

Keep that in mind when resenting the men who take the short- and long-term physical risks and who usually don’t have a million bucks in the bank when the game spits them out, and when softly applauding those who have more money than they could ever spend — even if they spent one dollar for every second of every minute of every hour of every day of every week of every month of every year.

9 responses to “Some perspective on the question of NFL millionaires vs. NFL billionaires

  2. Without the owners there would be no team or league for me to watch and cheer for. Of course im pulling for the owners. All day long. You can get players anyday…

    The NFLPA drives me nuts too.

  3. I think many fans are like me and just want to protect the quality of the games and the league. The other issue is that these billionaires earned most of their money thru businesses outside the NFL.

  4. Anybody who criticizes how much players make in sports is clueless to the reality of our world and society and how money functions in them. The economic gap in this country from top to bottom is growing at an astronomical rate, and the people blasting athletes for making millions and for negotiating higher salaries just goes to show the growing gap of intelligence in this country from top to bottom as well. Our country’s billionaires want the American people to be poorer, angrier, less informed, and more divided because it’s good for their businesses. So when i read these comments from web-warriors who sound off on players complaining about being taken advantage of by the league’s owners, and they comment that they deserve more money too or that the players should be happy with what they get, i laugh, because these comments are coming from people that arent the best at what they do, who dont have skills that set them above the competition they see and feel everyday, and who expect to be given something that they havent earned. Athletes embody the best of us as a people, of what we can accomplish, but it doesnt last, and their efforts make others rich beyond their wildest dreams, and in the end the athlete is used up and cast off, while the fat cats purr and laugh at how the rest of the country doesnt dream as big as they do. Anyone who doesnt see this, go ahead and give me a thumbs down lol

  5. Cry me a river. Fans line up with the teams because that’s who we want to win the games! If a player goes to another team to make more money, they are within their right, but a fan wants to see his team win. Pure and simple. To fans, it is all about the team. To the player they will say its all about the team, until it isn’t which is usually when their contract is up.

  6. You might add in the fact that you’re comparing the earnings of someone’s first real job after college with the lifetime’s accumulated wealth of some of the richest people in America.

    I don’t really understand how there is anything to discuss here. It’s like you’re comparing a new programmer at Microsoft to Bill Gates. I don’t get how there is anything to discuss.

  7. Yes they do have equity, in their personal identity, jersey an likeness. Granted not every athlete gets a shoe deal or even a sandwich named after them from a local place, but it is theirs and free to use that outside of football in any fashion they chose or what an agent can get them.

  8. I think this has less to do with millionaire v billionaire and more to do with the fact that the millionaire player is going to leave my team at some point. I’m hopeful that the billionaire keeps my team in my city – so, selfishly, that’s where this shakes out.

