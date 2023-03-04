Will Aaron Rodgers retire now, unretire later?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2023, 7:55 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to feign general ignorance as to the necessity of a decision about his future, there’s a very specific path he potentially could take.

With so much speculation on the possibility of Rodgers following Brett Favre’s footsteps to the Jets, Rodgers could go full Favre one other way.

Rodgers could retire, and then he could unretire later.

While no one knows what Rodgers will do, the current posture of his situation is consistent with the possibility that he’d walk away from the Packers now — and that he’d do an about-face at a time that would force the team to either release him or to trade him to a team other than the Jets or the Raiders, the two franchises that have been most closely tied to him.

If the Packers don’t want Rodgers to stay (and long-time Packers reporter Bob McGinn has said in no uncertain terms that they’re ready to pivot to Jordan Love) but if they’re also resisting the possibility of trading him to the team of his choosing (whichever it may be), this would be one way for Rodgers to take control of the situation.

Rodgers has a fully-guaranteed $58.3 million option bonus that much be exercised between March 17 and Week One of the regular season. If he’d retire before the window opens and if he’d unretire before that window closes, the Packers would be on the clock, strapped with the obligation to pay him either the option bonus or owe that same amount in base salary for 2023.

When Favre unretired in 2008, the Packers were able to carry his $12 million compensation package under the salary cap. That allowed the team to take its time in trading him out of the conference. If Rodgers would suddenly return in late July, like Favre did, the Packers would have to immediately get in compliance with the cap, if Rodgers’s total pay of $59.465 million for 2023 would put them over the top.

Unless the Packers deliberately find a way to save $60 million in cap space (it won’t be easy, given that they’re currently projected to be over the cap for 2023), Rodgers could force them to basically give him away to anyone who’d take him by the end of the same business day that his contract landed back on the Packers’ cap calculation.

And the new team wouldn’t need nearly $60 million in cap space, since it would immediately exercise the option, spreading the $58.3 million over four seasons — and dropping his 2023 cap number to $15.74 million.

There’s another significant benefit to retiring now and unretiring later. If Rodgers wants to keep playing but doesn’t want to embrace the offseason program with the Packers or any team, the easiest way to skip out on OTAs would be to walk out on football entirely.

Then, instead of being hounded by the New York media and taking back-page slings and arrows for choosing peyote (or some other hallucinogen) over his playbook, Rodgers will get no criticism. He’d be retired.

But what of the sense that teams need to know what he’s doing now? Well, think of the situation from Rodgers’s perspective.

When Favre suddenly unretired, teams were ready to abandon right away long-settled plans at quarterback in order to acquire him. The Buccaneers were ready to do it. The Vikings would have done it. (They did it a year later.) And the Jets, obviously, happily hit the eject button on Chad Pennington.

Maybe Rodgers believes that, regardless of the teams that would welcome him to town now, there will be teams that would love to add him if he unretires later. He’s Aaron Rodgers, not some middle-of-the-pack afterthought.

Although his play slipped in 2022, he was the MVP in 2020 and 2021. If we fast forward to training camp and Rodgers suddenly becomes available to play, there likely will be multiple teams — and possibly a true contender or two — that would give their current QB1 the Pennington treatment.

Of course, the ultimate outcome for the 2008 Jets could be the cautionary tale for the team that would pounce on Rodgers later. After the Jets dumped Pennington, he landed in Miami. The Dolphins, not the Jets, won the division in 2008. And Pennington was named comeback player of the year.

For now, here’s the point. As we wait for Rodgers to tell us what he’s going to do, don’t rule out the possibility that he’ll go away now — and come back later.

14 responses to “Will Aaron Rodgers retire now, unretire later?

  1. Whatever he does he’ll take as much time as possible to do it, and he’ll bum out on anyone who dares to ask when he’ll do it.

  2. I think this is the most likely scenario, and probably why he mentioned how Farvre did it in his latest statement.

  4. How about this Aaron.. Just go away and don’t come back.
    Either come out and say yes you are playing or say no I’m done. But all this wishy washy speculation is getting old really fast!

  5. Could he get paid 30 million to retire from the packers? Money can be used
    to make someone come to you, stay with you, or go away from you.

  7. Whatever he does, I hope he does it sooner rather than later, we’re all bored with this neverending drama, get on with it!

  8. The Packers may end up being put into a situation where they need to just bite the bullet, pay him, and bench him. Given all I know about the NFL I doubt the league wants players to hold such power. If Rodgers is able to strong-arm his way into any situation he wants regardless of contract, every future QB will be in the same shoes. I’m normally all for player empowerment but there need to be limits to what players can do and this is one of them.

  9. Frankly, the NLFPA shouldn’t want this either. If teams are giving so much up in cap space and QB’s can pretend to walk away then not in order to force their way out, it’ll force teams to pay other players less in order to maintain cap room. He’d not only be hurting the Packers with this move, he’d be hurting his fellow players on both his team and other teams as teams would want to always maintain a ready stock of cap space in case their guy pulls this move.

  11. Regardless of what Mr. Rodgers does, the stupidity of the contract is 100% on the Packers. They forced themselves into the corner they are in. And they are a fair deal more than just the services of Mr. Rodgers from being a highly competitive team. Prime example (after the Browns, of course) of tying up way too much money in one player. Can put the Cowboys in the same group (although Rodgers > Prescott) along with a number of other teams that overpay QBs.

  12. If the press would stop writing anything about Rodgers for 1 solid week, I mean nothing, don’t use his name in anyway, he would make his decision just to get back into the light! The media created this mess.

  13. The entire plan outlined in this article is predicated on the assumption that the Jets and/or other teams of Rodgers’s choosing will just hold $60M of cap space until late July in the scenario that Rodgers (who can’t communicate with them) decides to unretire?

    Yeah, that seems like a stretch.

  14. After he leads the Oakland Raiders to back to back championships.
    or the Dolphins…

