XFL reinstates player who was cut for allegedly giving playbook to other teams

Getty Images

XFL 3.0 may not have significant ratings or attendance, but it suddenly has some high drama.

Via the New York Post, the league has reinstated a player who was released on Thursday for allegedly giving his team’s playbook to other teams.

Orlando Guardians quarterback Quinten Dormady had his pink slip revoked a day after being fired by the Guardians.

“The league is actively reviewing a personnel issue regarding a player on the Orlando Guardians who was released from the team yesterday afternoon,” the XFL said in a statement. “Additional information on the situation was brought to the attention of the league overnight, and the league has reinstated the player while it conducts a formal investigation into the issue. The situation is under review, and we will share more details regarding the findings as appropriate.”

That doesn’t mean Dormady has been exonerated. It also doesn’t mean he won’t be.

It’s definitely an issue of concern for the league, to the extent that legal bets are being placed on XFL games. Integrity becomes critical to avoiding external scrutiny, up to and including prosecution of specific persons. If anyone is giving away playbooks or plays or other secrets to other teams, it undermines whether the results of the games are legitimate — which invites serious questions about whether laws have been broken.

So stay tuned. This issue is suddenly juicier than anything the XFL has put on the field, perhaps in any of its three iterations.