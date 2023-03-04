Zach Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Maryland

Getty Images

Eagles receiver Zach Pascal is currently fine. A day ago, that almost wasn’t the case.

Via WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Maryland on Friday.

He was in Upper Marlboro, where he was born and raised. Local police told WPVI that Pascal was accosted on Friday morning, and that he was ultimately ordered to surrender a diamond necklace.

The Eagles issued a statement on the matter.

“The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal,” the team said. “We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine.”

Pascal joined the Eagles in 2022, after four seasons with the Colts.