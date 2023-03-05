Are Raiders in play for Aaron Rodgers, or not?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2023, 2:49 PM EST
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess.

Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com has said it’s not likely to happen. The betting markets say otherwise, making the Raiders the prohibitive favorites to get him. Most recently, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com put the Raiders in play for Rodgers.

The broader question is whether Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and Rodgers will click. McDaniels may want to coach Rodgers a lot harder than Rodgers is used to being coached. McDaniels, after years coaching Tom Brady, may not know of any other way to effectively coach a quarterback.

We asked McDaniels at the Scouting Combine whether coaching Brady for so long has ruined other quarterbacks for McDaniels. But Rodgers could be the closest thing to Brady that McDaniels would ever see.

Maybe McDaniels would be willing to tiptoe around a delicate genius. Maybe McDaniels knows that having a delicate genius is better than having no genius at all.

However it plays out, Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert being in the same division remains a possibility.

  2. Seems like the only ones all over this are the media commentators, trying to stretch a story into reality. The only right answer to the question will come from the Raiders or Rodgers…or not.

  3. Never ever take anything the Raiders beat writers say as gospel. There is no other journalists in the history of mankind as bad at their jobs as they are.

  6. These posts about teams being in the mix for Rodgers is useless until the drama queen decides if he is playing, then decides what team he is interested in.

  7. I want Rodgers on the Raiders purely to stick 2 more losses a year to Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

  8. I figure Rodgers has known his decision for awhile and now just enjoying watching the Packers squirm just because he can…

  9. This is almost as bad as TDS 24/7 almost but not quite. I already said NO this is not happening, no way, no how, The Radiers are not paying him 60 million to play for them for 1 year. I cannot say it strongly enough NO

  10. Packers arent restructuring all these contracts and mortgaging their future for nothing. If you haven’t noticed they’ve quietly gotten pretty comfortably under the cap by converting salaries to signing bonuses to future years. Tells me they’re going to go all in for one more run. He’ll be in Green Bay for one last run book it. This talk is 1 year premature, next year they’ll deal him and move on with Love.

  11. Brian Gute should maybe call Josh McD and tell him they will trade Rodgers to the Raiders for Davante Adams and two first round choices.

  12. Might be fun to watch McDaniels and Rodgers take each other down in flames. Might be tedious, too.

  13. Only a fool would go to that division. The smart way for him is to go somewhere where he can win the NFC south, or maybe Tennessee.

  15. No player with options wants to play for Josh McDaniels. He’s a soulless, Belichick-wannabee who makes life miserable for his players and unlike Belichick, he doesn’t ease the misery by winning.

  16. hogbuster7 says:
    March 5, 2023 at 3:21 pm
    Packers arent restructuring all these contracts and mortgaging their future for nothing.
    ___________

    Restructuring contracts does not equate to mortgaging the future. The Packers have always been good stewards of the cap, especially for future years. I’m pretty sure that Gute and Russ Ball know more about managing the salary cap than internet GMs.

  18. hogbuster7 says:
    Packers arent restructuring all these contracts and mortgaging their future for nothing.
    ====================================================
    Yes they are now $20 mil under the cap with a few players they want to re-sign. But I have a different take on it. They want to shore up the O Line with a couple FA’s. Maybe a mid level veteran WR to boot.

  20. Rogers is, or has been, one of the best over the years. But, honestly, why would anyone want him at this point? He doesn’t seem all that interested and he’s probably going to walk away a lot sooner than later. Teams/media make it sound like he’s the hottest thing since sliced bread, but I don’t think the benefits will outweigh the cost to get him.

  21. “Rodgers is playing in GB and will retire after the season.” then it will be as a backup to Jordan Love.Packers management does not want to lose their number one pick in the draft who has shown consistant improvement to them for three years and may be their starting quarterback for another ten years or more.they need a team leader who actually shows up for football practice in the spring with his team.

  22. Tony Awesome says:
    March 5, 2023 at 4:11 pm
    hogbuster7 says:
    Packers arent restructuring all these contracts and mortgaging their future for nothing.
    ====================================================
    Yes they are now $20 mil under the cap with a few players they want to re-sign. But I have a different take on it. They want to shore up the O Line with a couple FA’s. Maybe a mid level veteran WR to boot.
    __________

    A decent WR would be very helpful. The O Line will be fine now that Jenkins is fully recovered and playing guard, as long as a decision is made about Bakh. Need to know if Bakh can play full time. If not Nijman can be full time. It was the constant shuffling last season because of Jenkins being out at the beginning and Bakh’s on and off availability that hurt the O Line.

