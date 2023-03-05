C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Super Bowl fine was rescinded

Posted by Josh Alper on March 5, 2023
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson couldn’t appeal the result of the Super Bowl, but he was able to appeal the fine he received for lowering his helmet to initiate contact.

Gardner-Johnson was fined $14,111 for his hit on Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII. Pacheco had to leave the game for a few plays, but no flag was thrown by the on-field officials.

The fine was appealed and Gardner-Johnson’s agent said that the league rescinded the fine after further consideration.

Gardner-Johnson is set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year and he’s ranked ninth on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

  1. The fine should be split half/half between the player and refs if the play resulted in a fine but wasn’t flagged in-game.

