Duane Brown plans to play in 2023

Jets left tackle Duane Brown plans to play another season.

Brown ended the 2022 season on injured reserve and he recently had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, but his agent Kennard McGuire told Rich Cimini of ESPN that his client plans on playing in 2023. Brown said at the end of the season that he would take some time before deciding on his plans.

The 2023 season will be Brown’s 17th year in the NFL. The 2008 first-round pick spent 10 years with the Texans and five years with the Seahawks before joining the Jets.

Brown signed a two-year deal last August after Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury, but his shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve in September. Brown, who is set to make $9 million, returned to start 12 games before going back on the reserve list before the final game of the regular season.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently said it would be “awesome” to have Brown back for another season and the hope will be for a healthier 2023 on a line that also had to go without Alijah Vera-Tucker, George Fant, Max Mitchell, and Nate Herbig for portions of last season because of injuries.