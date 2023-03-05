Eagles parting ways with defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 5, 2023, 3:38 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

When Jonathan Gannon left the Eagles to become the head coach in Arizona, defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson was the leading in-house candidate to replace him as defensive coordinator.

The Eagles wound up hiring Sean Desai, however, and Wilson will not be sticking around as part of the coaching staff in Philadelphia. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson and the team are parting ways.

Wilson also interviewed for the Browns defensive coordinator opening before Jim Schwartz was hired earlier this year and he earned the support of cornerback Darius Slay in his bid for a move up the coaching ladder after Gannon’s departure.

Wilson joined the Eagles in 2021 and he’s also worked for the Jets and Rams over the course of his coaching career.

2 responses to “Eagles parting ways with defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson

  1. I heard it was impossible to NOT feel passed-over for promotion with Desai’s hiring.

  2. This the guy that couldn’t coach his DBs on how to follow a WR in motion during the SB?

