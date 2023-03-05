Report: Derek Carr has “slight lean” toward the Jets, over the Panthers and Saints

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2023, 7:50 PM EST
Los Vegas Raiders v New York Jets
We know the Jets will be adding a veteran quarterback. We still don’t know who it will be.

One of the very viable candidates is former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Carr, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, has a “slight lean” toward the Jets.

Carr, 31, also has visited the Saints and Panthers.

Whether the Jets have a lean, slight or otherwise, toward Carr remains to be seen. Many believe New York is waiting to see whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will decide: (1) not to retire; (2) not to play for the Packers; and (3) to play for the Jets.

Carr was cut on February 14, nearly three weeks ago. The new league year begins in 10 days. At that point, free agents become available to be signed, and trades can be finalized.

For now, however, Rodgers seems to be the first domino to fall in the veteran quarterback market. The question is whether Carr will wait to see what happens with the Jets, or whether he’ll sign with the Saints and Panthers at a time when the Jets — owned by a Big Pharma heir — will lure a player who not long ago suggested that Big Pharma is the root of the bad things that people in the media are saying about him.

12 responses to “Report: Derek Carr has “slight lean” toward the Jets, over the Panthers and Saints

  1. As a lifelong Raider fan it would be fun to see Carr in NYC. I think his personality is perfect for that media environment. It would be great for a couple of seasons I think. If my Raiders trade for Rodgers then the HC and GM will be out of a job in two years and the Raiders will have a top 3 pick.

  3. As a lifelong Raider fan it would be fun to see Carr in NYC. I think his personality is perfect for that media environment.

    Didn’t he cry to the Oakland/Las Vegas media multiple times? New York would obliterate him.

  4. Yes! Please! The Jets are already at the cap and have so many holes elsewhere, adding one of the worst red zone QBs into that pressure cooker, would be glorious to watch.

    He craves the attention and with the inflated opinion he has of himself, the combustion level is ripe.

    The fact the Jets front office told him he can be a HOF player is hysterical.

  5. I have seen Carr play at Metlife several times, and he always sucks, except that one game when he threw to Ruggs on the last seconds of the game. He stinks in cold weather. If he goes to the Jets, they better go undefeated through October if they want to make the playoffs.

  6. Jets make the most sense.

    Lots of talent, they just need a QB.

    Unfortunately, NY press will chew Carr up and spit him out.

  7. I hope he does sign with the Jets. I want to see Zach Wilson trying to make it he’ll for Carr in practice. Hahahaaa

  10. He should. Go to the superbowl with the jets – you’re a legend. Do the same with the panthers or saints – whoooooo carrrrres

  11. aiderdave0109 says:
    March 5, 2023 at 8:09 pm
    I have seen Carr play at Metlife several times, and he always sucks, except that one game when he threw to Ruggs on the last seconds of the game. He stinks in cold weather. If he goes to the Jets, they better go undefeated through October if they want to make the playoffs.
    ———-
    Carr has 5 TD passes/2 INTs in the three times he played the Jets at MetLife.

  12. Belichick currently wetting himself, the Pats are gonna have the worst QB in the division

