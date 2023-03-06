Bijan Robinson happy with 4.46-second 40-yard dash

Getty Images

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was one of the most-watched players at the Scouting Combine, and he turned in a solid performance on Sunday.

Robinson ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and said afterward that he was pleased with how he did in all the workouts and drills.

“I thought it was a pretty good day,” Robinson said on NFL Network. “It’s a blessing to be out here with all these guys and let my skills showcase, from agility drills, the 40, position drills, it was a good day.”

Robinson is by far the top running back prospect in this year’s draft, and the biggest question he faces is how high an NFL team is willing to take a running back after the position has been largely devalued in recent years. Last year, there were no first-round running backs, and no running back has gone in the Top 20 since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018.

Robinson will certainly be the highest-drafted running back since Barkley, and how high he goes will say a lot about how teams value the running back position.