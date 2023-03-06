Brock Purdy surgery now set for Friday

Getty Images

Brock Purdy eventually will have surgery on his injured throwing elbow. He originally was scheduled to have it Feb. 22, but it was postponed by swelling.

A report Monday indicated General Manager John Lynch said surgery would be Wednesday, but multiple reports now peg the surgery date as Friday.

Purdy met with Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician, last week in Arlington, Texas, for a checkup. Meister approved the procedure at the end of this week.

The quarterback needs a repair on the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and the delay obviously pushes back the timeline on Purdy’s return. The anticipation is a six-month timeline for his return to football activities, but the 49ers won’t know for certain until Meister concludes the surgery.

They are hopeful the injury requires only a repair and not a “hybrid surgery” that also entails some reconstruction. The plan is for an internal brace, which involves screws and sutures to stabilize the ligament.

The internal brace repair option would allow him to start throwing in three months with a slow, three-month build up. The more intensive surgery would sideline him into the season.

Purdy played as a rookie only because of injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance is close to returning, and he and Purdy are expected to compete for the starting job, though Lance will get a head start with Purdy sidelined.

Purdy finished his rookie regular season completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games.

Garoppolo will become a free agent next week, and the 49ers are expected to find a low-cost No. 3 quarterback in free agency. If Purdy’s surgery is more involved than expected, then the 49ers likely will seek a higher-end veteran to pair with Lance until Purdy returns.